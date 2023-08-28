Over 30% of super delegates rejected Bawumia - Mahama's aide

Stan Dogbe is an aide to the former President

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took a giant step towards becoming the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections when he won over 68% of votes in the party's Super Delegates Conference held on August 26.

The Vice President has a final contest with four other aspirants in November when over 200,000 voters elect a successor for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer.



Reacting to Bawumia's victory, aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Satn Dogbe observed that Bawumia failed to make the 70% projection that his team had touted before the vote.



"More than 30% of NPP super delegates reject VP Bawumia; do not think he’s the best to represent the NPP in 2024," Dogbe tweeted.



His views are echoed by some Members of Parliament like Clement Apaak who tweeted that Bawumia failed to hit 70% despite the advantages he wielded as senior political office holder.



"So with all the money, freebies and machinations, the Lying One, the establishment candidate, couldn't even garner 69% mpo. Hon. Kyei, Annor and Co were all over the place saying he would get kominini?" he tweeted on August 26.

At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia, over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.

The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



