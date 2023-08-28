Over 32% of the NPP's opposition to Bawumia pleasing to the NDC - Edudzi Tamakloe

Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress, Edudzi Tamakloe

The newly appointed Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress, Edudzi Tamakloe, has expressed elation about the over 32% representation of the NPP who didn’t vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the just-ended Super Delegates Conference.

Edudzi implied that the 32% reflects the sentiments of Ghanaians, hence, come December 2024, Dr. Bawumia will lose the general election if he is crowned the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



Edudzi Tamakloe, who was speaking on the August 28, 2023, edition of TV3 Newday added that this development excites the NDC a great deal as it provides a leeway for them to win the 2024 general elections.



He further added that Dr. Bawumia’s inability to court over 80% of the votes like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did in August 2014 shows Ghanaians will not for him.



“What is the record? When Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was put together for the 2014 super delegates, he came out with 81.28%. 81.28%; that was the record. Today, if after a little over 8 years, the person that you have ruled this country with, the man you claim his brain is what you have used for governance; if your own super delegates; over 32% are opposed to his candidature to even lead the NPP, how much more Ghana?



“That is pleasing to us because to even have 20% of your core support opposed to your candidature, it should be concerning. But of course, it is said that he who the gods want to destroy, they will first make you mad and the madness is going to continue till it gets to where it has to,” he said.



Outcome of August 26 primary:

At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia, over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh had 9 votes each, thus tying for the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; 6, Joe Ghartey, 4, Kwadwo Poku, 3, and Kofi Konadu Apraku 0.



There was a total of 923 valid votes cast.





If over 32% of the super delegates are opposed to the candidature of Vice President Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP, how much more Ghana? - Edudzi Tameklo#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/vFLuBv280B — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 28, 2023

