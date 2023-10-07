Over 7,800 Ghanaian students awarded scholarships under GNPC Foundation - Executive Director

Executive Director for GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah

Source: Nana Peprah

The Executive Director for GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah has revealed that over 7,800 students in Ghana have been awarded scholarships at the tertiary levels.

Out of the number, he said, some of them have been sponsored to study abroad on a scholarship scheme, where he revealed that 200 have been sent to the Republic of Cuba to study medicine.



He said, the foundation aimed at bridging the gap between the doctor-to-patient ratio, hence, sponsoring medical students to study abroad.



Speaking to the media in an interview, Dr. Eduah said the Foundation was determined to impact over five (5) million Ghanaians on the grounds of education and health, economic empowerment, and environment and social amenities.



He further disclosed that the GNPC Foundation was making sure Ghanaians across all the sixteen (16) regions received their fair share of the national cake from oil proceeds.

Detailing the economic empowerment programme, Dr. Eduah said individuals, especially, those who did not get the chance to further their education to the highest level are usually engaged in informal education such as vocation and other profitable ventures under the sponsorship of the GNPC Foundation.



According to him, people who learn apprenticeship in carpentry, tailoring, dressmaking, hairdressing, masonry etc. are usually given start-up tools as soon as they graduate.



He said this in an interview with the media during the commissioning and handing over of four (4) projects at different locations in the Ashanti region. The projects included classroom blocks, toilet facilities etc. Urging beneficiaries to practice maintenance culture, Dr. Eduah said, the foundation was still determined to do more until it reaches at least the 5 million Ghanaians' lives it had targeted to touch.