Owusu-Bempah descends heavily on Afia Pokuaa for calling him ‘fake prophet’

Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has chastised Television and Radio Presenter Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as ‘Vim Lady’ for describing him as a fake prophet.

Preaching on the theme ‘Giving God his due’ on Sunday, 13 December 2020, the Prophet indicated that Afia Pokuaa on election day said on UTV that fake prophets should not go about prophesying about the elections which already had been declared.



“Someone sent me a video of Afia Pokuaa on UTV, after saying that NPP had won the [2020] election added that fake prophets; Owusu-Bempah and his fake prophets we’re done voting, don’t go about prophesying about the election to cause confusion in this country...fake prophets,” Apostle Dr Owusu-Bempah said as part of his Sunday sermon.



He added, “Look at a woman without feminine features, who also speaks nonsense...I called her on phone and asked why she will make such utterances about me, she retorted that she was only joking...”



Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah stated that, he cannot comprehend why after declaring who won or lost the elections, Afia Pokuaa will go ahead to say that he is a fake prophet, “was that also part of her presentation?”



“What are all these things?”



The prophet who has been making numerous predictions about Ghana’s elections said some of these insults and utterances from some sections of the public are the reason he has vowed not to make any predictions as far as Ghana’s electoral outcomes are concerned.

But, Apostle Dr Owusu-Bempah claims God revealed himself to him and that he has since rescinded his decision. He will therefore make a pronouncement about who will lead the country in 2024.



He said, he will not give up on his prophecies just because some people who are aggrieved are insulting and ridiculing him.



“I said to myself that after the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ends his tenure, I will not prophesy about political matters again.



“But last night the spirit of the Lord visited and asked me some series of questions; Akwasi, did you call yourself, or are you doing what you are doing by your own will? If you did not call yourself and if you are not doing what you are doing by your own will, then do not ever say what you said. The Lord asked me if I can measure my life when I was creating the sea, where were you, do you know how I created things to come into being or are you the one who instructed me to create you, did you know where you were when you were a clot of blood in your mother’s womb? Are you the one who has protected yourself up till now?,” Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah added.



