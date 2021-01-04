Owusu Bempah’s prophesies not inspired by God - Actor Michael Afrane

Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Ghanaian actor Michael Afrane, who is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chastised the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry Prophet Owusu Bempah over his latest prophesy that the party will lose the Supreme Court petition.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of 2020 presidential results declared by Electoral Commission (EC) in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party(NPP)



The flag bearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama has since failed to concede defeat after the declaration of the 2020 Presidential Election results.



Controversial Prophet, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah during the 31st December Watch Night service advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reverse its decision of sending the Electoral Commission (EC) to the Supreme Court.



Prophesying at the Glorious Word Power Ministry, he said the NDC’s petition will not change the election verdict declared by the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa.



Commenting on Prophet Owusu Bempah Prophecy in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Kumawood Actor Michael Afrane stated categorically that the NDC will win the petition at the Supreme Court despite Owusu Bempah’s prophecy he described as a mere prediction.

“Owusu Bempah is not God and all his prophecies are predictions. We are tired of his prophecies because God doesn’t talk to him as he claims” Michael Afrane said.



According to him, “The envy Owusu Bempah has against former President John Dramani Mahama pushed him to come out with his own prophecies against Mahama but not from God”.



“So Prophet Owusu Bempah is telling Ghanaians that God doesn’t reveal to him about what happened during the elections. People were shot dead, the election was rigged by EC boss Jean Mensa to favour President Akufo-Addo but Prophet Owusu Bempah failed to see”. He wondered



Michael Afrane added that “Prophet Owusu Bempah has no power to say John Dramani Mahama can never be president again. John Mahama will be president to shame fake Prophet Owusu Bempah”.