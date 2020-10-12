P&P: Are Anlos really NDC-affiliated?, the Awoemefia & Otumfuo's bond and the Rawlings factor

It’s a wrap. GhanaWeb’s People & Places, in its third history-laden edition, made a stop in the Volta Region, to explore the rich history of the Anlo people, following previous editions with focus on the Osu sub-group of the Gas and the Akuapems.

We brought you various episodes of their history and this is the last with lens on the Anlos.



This time, we zoom in on their political systems and festivals. Under this, Togbi Kumassah, Spokesperson to the Awoemefia, told the team all about the Anlo King, Togbi Sri III, who has several paramountcies under him.



He also revealed the rather unique bond between the Anlos and the Asantes; a union that was established some years back through a treaty. This, he says has made both camps the best of allies. Because of this treaty, the Awoemefia, Togbi Sri III and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are very good friends.

Then there is the perception that Anlos are NDC biased. Is that really the case? Well, Togbui spoke about this also, whilst touching on why Anlos revere former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



Watch the last and final episode of People and places with focus on the Anlo State:



