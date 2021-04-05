P&P: In memory of late Kronti-Osafohene Kwataa – Royalty and the ‘big’ Okuapehene selection process

Though a heterogeneous ethnic sub-group, their chieftaincy system is one element that cannot be overlooked. The Akuapems have a rather unique way of choosing royals both to rule and to serve.

There is the Okuapehene who is the head of the entire group and the paramount Chief, supported by the Krontihene who serves as the second in command to the Okuapehene followed by other equally very important sub-chiefs.



Then there is the Queen mother who acts as a ‘mother’ of the Akuapems and then an Abrewatia (elderly woman) in every royal house, who helps with the selection process of the Chief.



In the same way, the ‘Okra’ – ‘soul’ of the Okuapehene (a little boy who represents the Chief’s soul) is selected on rotational basis.



This was revealed by the late Kronti Osafohene of Akuapem, Nana Addo Kwataa who explained this to the GhanaWeb People & Places team.



“In every royal house, in order not for confusion to ensue, they sat down during the olden times and came up with a plan that this is how things must be done so that peace and tranquillity will prevail in all the houses.



“Among the royal family members, we have what we call elders and the ‘Abusua Panyin’, if it is on the matrilineal line, the women who have a leader whom we term as ‘Abrewatia’, then we have the women elders whom we call the ‘Mmea Mpanyinfo’, they sit together to select one of their children from the royals whom they think is fit for the stool, based on certain qualities and clarifications.

“There is a family tree to trace and find the one suitable for the stool.



“In Akuapem, the queen mother doesn’t have that authority to nominate somebody from a ruling house, the reason being that all our stool houses are on rotational basis and not on one house,” he explained.



GhanaWeb memorializes the late Kronti Osafohene who passed early this year. His revelations and extensive education about the Akuapem people went a long way to enlighten the populace as well as promoted the culture of the group. May His soul Rest in Perfect Peace.



Watch the full video as recorded in June 2020:



