PAC to subpoena, cause arrest of recalcitrant witnesses

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning warned that it would subpoena persons who refuse to honour its invitation to answer questions on the audited accounts of state entities and cause the arrest of witnesses who disrespect the Committee or lie to it.

The Committee consequently warned the Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison if he fails to appear before it tomorrow Wednesday, June 24, threatening to invoke the powers given it to suspend, reprimand or cause the dismissal of any public official who defaults honouring its invitation.



This was at the Committee’s sitting in Parliament House this morning following the failure of the Governor and his deputies to honour the invitation of the Committee even though the Committee Chairman indicated that letters for the invitation were sent with dispatch and early enough to the respondent institution.



Dr. Ernest Addison was today scheduled to lead the Bank to respond to reported financial malfeasance at the Bank as captured in the Auditor-General’s Report on the Statement of the Bank of Ghana’s Foreign Exchange Receipts and Payments for the years ended 31st December 2017 and 2018.

But at about 10:30 am this morning when sitting commenced, it came to light that Mr Addition had directed the Bank’s Internal Auditors and Directors of the Bank’s Financial Management Division to speak to the issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report.



The Committee felt disrespected by the Governor for his persistent refusals to honour its invitations since his assumption of office and invoking the powers vested in it under Article 103 of the Constitution, summoned the Governor to appear before it with his full team on Wednesday June 24 and respond to the issues raised.



The Chairman of the Committee Dr James Klutse Avedzi reminded all Ghanaians that the Committee is constitutionally empowered to carry out investigation and enquiry into the activities and administration of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) as Parliament may determine before the Committee, or those invited to give evidence under Article 103 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

