PICTURES: Bawumia meets Otumfuo at the 57th KNUST Congregation

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (left) shaking hands with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was a special guest of honour at the climax of the 57th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), which was held on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the chancellor of the KNUST, was also among the many dignitaries at the event.



Pictures shared by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio showed moments the Asantehene and the Otumfuo shared at the congregation.



One of the pictures showed the vice president bowing as he shook hands with the paramount chief of Asanteman.



Another picture showed the moment Dr Bawumia and the Asantehene were walking to the grounds of the congregation.

Another picture showed the two men standing together with the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Rita Akosua Dickson, as the National Anthem of Ghana was being sung.



The Asantehene and the vice president could also be seen in other pictures interacting with other dignitaries at the event.



View pictures of the Otumfuo and the Asantehene below:



















Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Friday, November 24, 2023, joined the climax of the 57th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he conferred Doctorate of Philosophy degrees on 135 students.



[Thread 1/3] pic.twitter.com/WuMddrZkMi — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) November 25, 2023

BAI/BB





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.