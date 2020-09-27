PNC capable of paying filing Fees - National Chairman

National Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah

The People’s National Convention (PNC) says it will meet the Electoral Commission’s (ECs) October 9, deadline for filing of nominations although it is yet to elect its flag bearer.

The party has also given an assurance that it has the capacity to raise the GHC 100,000 filing fees for presidential aspirants announced by the EC.



According to the National Chairman of the PNC, Mr Bernard Mornah, the party had already commenced processes to secure the necessary signatories and endorsements ahead of its national delegates congress.



In an interview after the PNC’s Greater Accra Regional Congress held at Nima in Accra last Thursday, Mr Mornah said the delay in electing a presidential candidate would not have any bearing on the party’s ability to meet the EC’s requirements.



“We are confident that before the October 9 deadline, we would have compiled our full forms ready to submit to the EC. “Fortunately, the EC has given us our passcode as a political party and we have printed the presidential forms.



We are gathering the necessary signatories and endorsements across the country so whoever becomes the presidential candidate, all that will be required is to simply fill the person’s names and other credentials and also that of the running mate,” he said.



Filing fee

On the issue of filing fees, Mr Mornah said the party would mobilise resources to pay for that of presidential aspirants and also support its parliamentary candidates although he believed the amount for presidential aspirants “is unreasonable”.



“Obviously, the EC has become an anathema to multi-party democracy. It is using money to determine who is fit to rule this country. The PNC will get the GHC100,000 even though we think our elections should not be based on who has money and who does not. We shall contribute to raise the money and also to support our parliamentary candidates,” he said.



Congress rescheduled



The PNC has rescheduled its national delegates congress for Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to elect national executive members and a flag bearer.



A total of 31 aspirants are battling for 13 positions.



Three persons - Reverend Samuel Adjei-Debrah, Asaki Samson Awingobit, and David Apasara – are contesting the flag bearer position.

Mr Mornah said processes were far advanced, and assured that the exercise would take off successfully across the country.



On Thursday, September 24, 2020, the PNC acclaimed new executive to steer the affairs of the Greater Accra Regional wing of the party for the next four years.



They are Bala Sakifu Maikankan (Chairman), Seebaway Nuredeen (Vice Chairman), Siba Salifu Shakibu ( Secretary), Narrita Mary Legah (Deputy Secretary), Ali Awudu (Organiser), David Gordor (Deputy Organiser), Dora Nyako Bonney (Women’s Organiser), and Memunatu Musah (Deputy Women’s Organiser).



The rest are Alhassan Abubakari Zeba (Treasurer), Dora Ahegbegbu (Deputy Treasurer), Mohammed Sadick Labaran( Youth Organiser), ( Abdulahi Yahaya Amin (Deputy Youth Organiser), Ann Logah (Communication Secretary), and Ibrahim Bonkano (Deputy Communication Secretary).