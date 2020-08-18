PNC didn’t die with Limann, it will survive – Bernard Mornah on Edward Mahama’s exit

Click for Market Deals →
The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has said the party will not die because its primary flagbearer, Edward Mahama has stepped down.
He indicated that Edward Mahama’s decision will not affect the PNC’s chances of winning the upcoming December elections.
Mr Mornah stated that the party did not collapse during its founder, Dr Hilla Limann’s time, hence, will still survive despite Dr Edward Mahama’s exit.
“The party did not die with President Limann and the party will not die with the exit of Edward Mahama. I am sure the new leadership that will take place from him will be motivated, they will be inspired, they will work assiduously to ensure that the legacy of Limann is maintained.”
He’s optimistic the new leadership will work hard to uphold the long earned integrity of Hilla Limann.
On August 11, 2020, Dr Edward Mahama withdrew from the presidential race after meeting with the Chairman and Acting General Secretary of the PNC.
Meanwhile, the party is yet to announce a date for the its presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the December polls.
