PNC launches manifesto, campaign today

The People’s National Convention

The People’s National Convention (PNC) will, today, Monday, 2 November 2020, officially launch its 2020 manifesto and national campaign.

The manifesto is on the theme: 'Delivering prosperity to all Ghanaians'.



According to the PNC, its manifesto is a game-changing policy document aimed at improving the social services delivery situation in the country.



The party, in a statement, noted that the manifesto contains creating employment and making jobs available for the youth and unemployed, offering free medical care to all as well as giving absolutely free education to every Ghanaian.



The PNC is led by David Apasera, its presidential candidate.

Mr Apasera, during his victory speech after winning the flagbearer race, said: "I will do all that is possible to rejuvenate the PNC".



"I am calling on all members across the country and even abroad, who have the love of the PNC, to come on board to rebuild the party.



"The PNC will definitely rise to the top one day.”