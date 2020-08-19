General News

PNC opens nominations, schedules National Congress for September 19

The 2020 PNC Congress would be decentralized to have voting done from the various regions

The National Executive Committee of the PNC at its meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, held at the UDS Guest House in Accra has slated the National Congress of the Party to elect a Presidential Candidate and National Executive Officers of the Party for the 19th of September, 2020.

In this regard, the Party has officially opened nominations for interested and qualified members commencing 19th August 2020 to 25th August, 2020 when nominations would be closed.



The NEC has thus constituted a Congress Committee as provided for by the party constitution to fashion out all related modalities for the smooth preparation and conduct of the impending National Congress made up of Colonel Luri Bayorbor, Prof Raymond Atuguba, Dr George Aguilijam, Lawyer Issah Adam, Comrade Sulemana Seidu, Christiena Bentie, Dr Kumi Ansah Koi and Matthew Bakinam as members.

The National Executive Committee further directed parent regions of newly-created regions to organize Regional Conferences for the election of executives for the new regions.



In adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the Congress would be decentralized to have voting done from the various regions, a departure from the old format of congregating at a central location to hold the National Congress.

Source: PNC, Contributor

