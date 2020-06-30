Politics

PNC to settle on David Apasera as flagbearer?

Former Member of Parliament, David Apasera has thrown in his interest to be flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC) for the December 7 elections.

The stalwart member of the PNC appears to be the favourite of all and already some of the party’s bigwigs are rooting for him to lead them into the eighth elections of the Fourth Republic.



If he is elected flagbearer, the former Bolgatanga MP will be only the third presidential candidate of the party after founder Dr Hilla Limann.



PROFILE OF HON DAVID APASERA



HON DAVID APASERA WAS THE PNC MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR BOLGATANGA CONSTITUENCY BETWEEN 2001 – 2009



HIS OTHER ENGAGEMENTS INCLUDED THE FOLLOWING;



President – (Ghana Association of Former MPs) Forum for Former Members of Parliament – 2017

Member – Board of Ghana Law Commission 2006 – 2009



Member – Board of National House of Chiefs 2004 – 2009



Rapporteur – Committee on Health and Social Services of Ecowas Parliament 2005– 2009



Deputy Chairman – Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs 2005 – 2009



Deputy Chairman – Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Judiciary 2001 – 2005



Member – Parliamentary Select Committee on Water Resources Works and Housing 2001 – 2009

Member of Appointments Committee of Parliament 2001 – 2005



PNC Regional Party Secretary – Upper East Region 1999 – 2000



PNC Parliamentary Candidate – 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012



Member of National Consultative Assembly 1991 – 1992



Member of Board of Governors, Bolga Technical Institute 1994



Member of Executive Committee of the Bolga District Assembly 1989 – 2000

Chairman of Bolga District Revenue Task Force 1993



Chairman of Bolga District Traffic & Sanitation Task Force 1992



Chairman of Justice & Security Sub-Committee of Bolga District Office 1989



Member of Bolgatanga District Assembly 1989 – 2000



National Treasurer of PNC and Chairman of PNC finance committee 2008 – 2015



DATE OF BIRTH : 25TH APRIL, 1962

RELIGION : CHRISTIANITY



MARITAL STATUS: MARRIED with four (4) Children

