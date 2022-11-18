0
PNC uses CID to seize official car from 2020 flagbearer

PNC V8 Impounded The vehicle with registration number GR 7506-20 was impounded on Thursday, November 18, 2022

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A vehicle being used by the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the People’s National Convention, David Apasera, has been impounded by officials of the party.

The vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was confiscated near Cantonments in Accra with the aid of officials from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

According to a report by 3news.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the action follows a purported dismissal of Mr Apasera and the National Chairman of PNC, Moses Danibaah, from the party.

The two as part of their dismissal were ordered by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to cease holding themselves as officers of the party.

An attempt by the two to overturn the decision saw a court referring them to use the party’s structures to seek redress.

Mr Apasera’s official vehicle with registration number GR 7506-20 was impounded on Thursday, November 18, 2022, where the car was taken to the Cantonments Divisional Police Command with his statement taken.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has indicated that it will not engage the PNC in any of its activities until its internal wrangling is resolved.

