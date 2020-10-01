PNC wanted a new chairman, they got it – Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah, past National Chairman of People’s National Convention (PNC)

Immediate past National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has said that the delegates of the party wanted a new National Chairman, hence his defeat in the just-ended delegates’ conference.

Mr Mornah polled 1,266 votes while the eventual winner, Moses Dani Baah, polled 1,297 to become the new chairman.



Speaking after his defeat, Mr Mornah said: “This is the decision of the delegates. They want a new chairman and they elected a new chairman. We have to support him so that he can win.



“The fact that I have lost does not mean I am not a party member. I am still a part member and I will do everything to support him to win.”



The PNC has also elected former Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga David Apasera as its 2020 flagbearer.

At its conference held across the 16 regions, the PNC elected Mr Apasera over contenders Sampson Asaki Awingobit and Reverend Samuel Adjei Baah as their leader into the December 7 polls.



Mr Apasera polled 1,315 of the total valid votes cast to become the party’s flagbearer.



His closest contender, Sampson Awingobit, polled 789 votes while Rev Adjei Baah polled 465 votes.