PNC will be more attractive under my leadership – Awingobit

Aspiring flagbearer of PNC, Sampson Awingobit

An aspiring flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Sampson Awingobit, has said he will use the media to make the party attractive to Ghanaians ahead of this year’s elections.

The President of the Importers and Exporters Association Ghana said the PNC at the moment is unable to occupy enough space within the media landscape.



This, he said, has made the party unattractive to Ghanaians and assured that he will reverse it if he wins the primaries to become the presidential candidate.



Mr Awingobit made these comments in an interview with the media after his vetting over the weekend.

He said: “Having been elected as the presidential candidate of our party, we cannot run away from the media.



“The PNC name is not well occupied in the country’s media space, we haven’t made good use of the media.”



The PNC is expected to hold decentralised elections on Saturday, September 26 to elect national executives and the party’s 2020 Presidential Candidate.

