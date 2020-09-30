PPP flagbearer suspends Volta campaign due to secessionist attacks

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, flagbearer, PPP

The planned visit of the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) to Ve in the Volta Region as part of her campaign has been suspended.

The visit was suspended after the campaign team of Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku learnt of the secessionist attack at the STC transport terminal in Ho.



The attack on Tuesday dawn resulted in the total burning of one bus with another partially set ablaze.



In condemning the attack, the PPP said in a statement that the development is as a result of lack of leadership.



Signed by National Secretary Paa Kow Ackon, the party’s statement underscored the weakness in the security architecture of the country.

“We believe that there is a direct link between corruption, insecurity and patriotism. The guns and ammunition used by these secessionists come through our borders and road blocks. The secessionists live among us and because of lack of patriotism we do not report their activities to the authorities.”



It said the inability of leadership to deal forcefully with acts of “indiscipline”, “vandalism” and “vigilantism” has encouraged the impunity.



“We strongly recommend that the President should address the nation on the general insecurity in the country, and adopt a multi-partisan approach that gives confidence to the citizens to whom he owes the high office.”