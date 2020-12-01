PPP parliamentary candidate to equip War Memorial Hospital laboratory

PPP's parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central Constituency, Susana Agoriba Kubirizegah

The parliamentary candidate for the Progressive People's Party (PPP) in the Navrongo Central constituency, Madam Susana Agoriba Kubirizegah says the War Memorial Hospital is not adequately equipped to run basic diagnostic laboratory services.

This, according to her, creates inconveniences for residents who end up in private laboratories within the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region for basic lab services.



“I realized that when you visit the War Memorial Hospital, they can test you for only malaria, but the rest, you are directed to test outside the hospital. We do not have a well-equipped laboratory,” she said.



Madam Kubirizegah was speaking at the Parliamentary Candidates dialogue organized by the Justice and Peace Commission of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



The dialogue was held under the theme: “The role of Parliament, local authorities and participatory governance for community development".

She said “I will lobby for a well-equipped laboratory for the War Memorial Hospital to help everybody,” adding that she would also adopt the Paediatric Unit of the hospital, and support them with medical and non-medical consumables to improve health service delivery.



However, the parliamentary candidate described the sanitation situation in Navrongo as extremely poor adding it is a major challenge in the constituency, especially at market centres.



She said there are no lavatories in the markets and other public places within the Municipality.



“And so I will ensure that we provide washrooms in the markets, to prevent open defecation by traders which will lead to an outbreak of diseases. Health is wealth, and to prevent is better than to cure, and so we will prevent the people of Navrongo from illness. I will renovate the abattoir, provide drainage systems in the abattoir and the market because the place is just a mess,” she added.