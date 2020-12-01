PPP will revamp Pwalugu tomato factory - Parliamentary candidate

PPP's parliamentary candidate for Navrongo Central Constituency, Susana Agoriba Kubirizegah

Parliamentary Candidate for the Progressive People's Party (PPP) in the Navrongo Central constituency, Ms. Susana Agoriba Kubirizegah says the party will revamp the Pwalugu tomato factory to create more employment opportunities for the youth.

She said the factory will encourage tomato farmers across the region to increase production.



“Navrongo is a farming community, we farm a lot of rice and tomatoes but tomato farming has declined because there is no market.”



Taking her turn to answer questions on how she intends to tackle the issue of unemployment when voted as Member of Parliament (MP) for the area at a PC's dialogue in Navrongo, she said with the support of other MPs she would lobby for the factory to be revamped.

Madam Kubirizegah stressed that; “I will lobby with the support of other MPs to revamp the Pwalugu tomatoes factory so that it will boost tomato farming, and this will create jobs for the youth and everybody. We the PPP, led by Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku, will establish a rice factory in Navrongo so that we will be able to produce Navrongo made polish rice, we will eat and export to bring income and jobs to the people of Navrongo."



The Pwalugu tomato factory, located in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region is also known as the Northern Star Tomato Factory.



It stopped functioning several years ago even though politicians over the years made promises to revive the defunct factory.