PUG cautions students against examination malpractices

Source: GNA

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, President of the Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG) has cautioned students against all forms of examination malpractices in the school.

Examination malpractice is an indiscipline act that the PUG will not condone because it turns out young people become leaders of no integrity in society.



He was speaking at a Matriculation ceremony of over 900 undergraduate students for the 2022/2023 academic year held at the akuapem campus at Akropong.



“As a faith-based University, we pay much attention to integrity during course assessments and examinations and our dream is to conduct examinations without the use of invigilators,” he announced.



To that end, the school has instituted ‘the integrity campaign’ to ensure all who passed through the school exhibit integrity in every field of endeavour for the advancement of society.

Prof. Owusu reminded the matriculants that they were on probation for their studies and could be redrawn at any time for unsatisfactory academic work and misconduct.



The matriculation was done in three sessions for applicants of the Akuapem, Tema and Abetifi campuses and comprised 331 males and 584 females pursuing various undergraduate programs.



The Presbyterian University, Ghana was established in 2003 with Five campuses in Tema, Akropong, Kumasi, Agogo and Akropong and received a presidential charter last year.