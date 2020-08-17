Regional News

PWDs in Adaklu district receives GH¢165,000 disability fund

Beneficiaries have been advised to use monies they received for their intended us

A total of GHC165,903 was disbursed to 104 People with Disability (PWD) under the Disability Fund (DF) in the Adaklu District in 2019.

The beneficiaries were made up of 47 males and 57 females.



Ms Susan Termley Akortia, Adaklu District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Adaklu Waya on Friday.



She said 17 of the beneficiaries who were into animal husbandry received GH¢ 29,300.00, while 24 others in farming received GH¢ 40,600 and GHC50,500 was disbursed to 32 people who were into trading.



The Director said six of the beneficiaries, who were artisans, received GHC12,000.00, with 20 who were into health-related activities received GH¢ 25,400.00, while the rest was disbursed to groups, organisations and unions.



She said during the first half of 2020, a total of GH¢ 39,300.00 of the Fund was disbursed to 28 beneficiaries made up of 17 males and 11 females.

Ms Akortia informed the GNA that in 2019, 480 households in 38 communities in the District benefited from GH¢ 213,756.00 of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Fund (LEAP).



She disclosed that from January to June, this year, 483 LEAP beneficiary households in 38 communities in the District received three cycles of grants totalling GH¢ 108,776.00



Ms Akortia advised beneficiaries of both Funds to use the monies they received for their intended use.



She said 13 child abuse cases were recorded in the District in 2019, while nine cases were recorded in the first half of 2020.



Ms Akortia disclosed that her outfit carried out sensitisation crusades on Child and Gender-Based Violence in 15 communities in the District in the first half of 2020, using Child Safety Online Flashcards.

