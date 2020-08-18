General News

'Papa no' saga: He is an MP so what? Political scientist backs Ken Agyapong

Ken Agyapong is MP for Assin Central constituency

A political scientist at the University of Ghana has said the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, has done nothing wrong to wade into the saga started by two entertainment personalities, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel.

Dr Abdul-Gafaru Abdulai, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, told GhanaWeb that Mr Agyapong is first and foremost a Ghanaian citizen, but also a politician, hence he can comment on any development.



He said especially that the allegations are about the activities of a former President who is contesting the presidential candidate of Ken Agyapong’s party in the upcoming December elections, he sees nothing wrong with his comments.



“This is nothing but propaganda. It is mere propaganda…and I don’t see why anybody can blame him for expressing his opinion about issues that are of public interest,” Dr Abdul-Gafaru Abdulai told GhanaWeb on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



On Monday evening, Mr Agyapong, who is regarded as a maverick in Ghana’s politics, was criticised by a section of the public for alleging that the now-famous ‘Papa No’ (Twi for ‘The Man’) is former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, per the briefing that he got from persons close to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and those who know about how ‘Papa No’ saga started, Mr Mahama was the one that Mzbel and Tracey Boakye have been fighting about on social media.

Many say the claims by the Assin Central MP for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is unbecoming of a Legislator.







But countering this view that Mr Agyapong must at all times comment on serious national issues Dr Abdulai recalled the witty tweets and comments of former British Ambassador to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, who was commenting on any issue in the country.



“Where is the problem? People are entitled to their opinions. He is a Ghanaian citizen. That is Ken Agyapong’s style,” stressed.



He, however, warned that Ken Agyapong risks not being taken seriously if he comes across as too pedestrian, emphasising that that is independent of his position as a parliamentarian.

“My only concern is that he is done this to a point that he is likely not to be taken seriously by anyone. So the impact, for me, is that even when he talks about issues that are supposed to be taken seriously, it is very, very easy for people to rubbish it on grounds that ‘well, that is what he does.’



“The more you do these types of propaganda, the more likely it is that you will lose credibility in whatever thing that you are saying because it will get to a point that people will no more take him seriously even when he is talking about really important issues,” he admonished.









