Parallel government idea was first proposed by NPP's Appiah Menka - Inusah Fuseini

Former Lands and Natural Resource Minister, Inusah Fuseini

Former Lands and Natural Resource Minister under the Mahama’s administration Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has made a sudden u-turn on his proposition to former President John Dramani Mahama to declare himself the President-elect and start forming a parallel government.

The outgoing lawmaker for Tamale Central says he doesn’t expect the former President of Ghana to heed to his advice of forming a parallel government.



According to him, he was sharing an opinion proposed by a leading member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in his book when the NPP rejected the results of the 1992 election.



That does not mean that it is the official position of the National Democratic Congress because when Appiah Menka made the proposal in 1992, the NPP did not follow it through.



“Let’s understand that the view is not original. In 1992, that view was expressed by no less person than Akenten Appiah-Menka who was a lawyer and a politician. He wrote it in his book. I got the first idea that someone can do that (from that book). They didn’t carry through with the threat of forming a parallel government. No one says the NDC is going to carry through with it,” he said.

The Member of Parliament who has received backlash from sections of the pubic acknowledged that heeding to his advice will lead to an unrest in the country saying “That was a view expressed then. That is a view I have expressed now. Is it a threat on our nation peace? It could be. In that book, he said it could lead to civil unrest. So now too if that is done, it could lead to civil unrest. You must contemplate that”.



Inusah Fuseini is on record to have advised the former President of Ghana and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama to declare himself as President and form a parallel government.



This according to him, will help address the impunity of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government.



But sections of Ghanaians believe that the MP’s position is not a prudent position and should not be encouraged.