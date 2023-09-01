Parliament Committee halts hearing for an hour and half after argument on authenticity of leaked tape

COP George Alex Mensah is facing the committee today, September 1, 2023

The special committee of parliament investigating the leaked tape has halted its hearing and adjourned for about an hour and a half.

The Commission of the Police (COP), who was heard allegedly scheming to replace the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Alex Mensah, was facing the committee on Friday, September 1, 2023.



Before the adjournment, the COP and his lawyers were challenging the committee on the authenticity of the leaked audio.



The lawyers of the COP pleaded with the committee to grant them some hours to listen to the leaked tape.



The Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, accepted the plea and adjourned the meeting to 1:00 pm, the same day.



Background:

A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.

The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



BAI/AW



