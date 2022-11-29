Parliament must help government walk out of economic mess - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South

Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that it is imperative the legislature helps government walk out of the crisis it finds itself in.

“He showed candour in admitting that the economy is in crisis. I can only pray that it doesn’t get worse but crisis we are in and crisis Parliament must help government to walk out of,” he said at a workshop on the 2023 budget.



He indicated that evidence from the 2023 budget presented to the people of Ghana in Parliament on November 24, 2022 is an indication that government is simply broke.



“The 2023 budget is replete with evidence that government is simply broke and the economy is in crisis and the economy is under life support and needs some resuscitation”

The Tamale South Member of Parliament further indicated that some of the measures put in place by the government may bring the relief needed but was sure some will exacerbate the situation.



“For instance when you say you are placing a cap on employment to the public and civil service. How does that add to the already alarming unemployment levels of our country? When you are placing a cap even on enrollment to Teacher and Nurses Training Schools not the payment of their allowances, how does that address the iniquities and the issue of teachers to pupil, Doctors and Nurses to the Ghanaian public?”



On the reduction of the number of convoys, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that “charity must begin at home and it must begin with President Nana Akufo-Addo that from Monday afternoon, we will monitor closely the number of vehicles that will accompany him on his journey “.