0
Menu
News

Parliament probes police killing of 5 suspected land guards at Bortianor

Parliament Ghana.jfif Parliament of Ghana

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Parliament has launched a probe into circumstances surrounding the killing of 5 suspected land guards in Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region.

This follows a demand from Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Sylvester Tetteh who asked for an independent probe into the matter.

According to the police the deceased died from exchange of fire during an operation by some personnel of the anti-robbery and anti-land guards unit.

But in a statement on the floor of the house Sylvester Tetteh argued the accounts of the police cannot be accurate.

According to him the young men were only toll collectors from sand winners sanctioned by the traditional leaders.

Ranking member for committee on Defence and Interior, James Agalga in his contribution to the statement accused the police of being trigger happy in recent times.

MP for Abuakwa South Samuel Atta Akyea prayed the speaker to refer the matter to the Defence and Interior Committee for investigation.

Minority and Majority leadership led by deputy chief whip Ibrahim Ahmed and Frank Annoh-Dompreh all supported the demand for a probe.

Consequently, 2nd Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah directed Committee on Defence and Interior and Leadership of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to investigate the matter.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Related Articles: