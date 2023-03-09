5
Menu
News

Parliament receives Appointment Committee’s report on six ministerial nominees

Stephen Amoah Sticka And KT Hammond Dr Stephen Amoah and K.T Hammond are among the vetted nominees

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Parliament’s Appointment Committee’s report on six persons nominated by the President for appointment as ministers, ministers of state, and a deputy minister was Tuesday laid before the House.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin directed that copies of the report be distributed to all members for consideration.

The ministerial nominees, who have been vetted by the Appointment Committee, including Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The rest are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance; Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Related Articles: