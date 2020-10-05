Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday after lengthy recess

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that the House is expected to resume sitting tomorrow, October 6, 2020, after a long break.

According to him, they have a number of Bills to work on and are also expected to complete most of the Bills as the country prepares for the 2020 general elections.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the key among the Bills to be discussed include the Interstates Succession Law, Blood Donation Bill, a Bill on the Council of State among others.



Parliament will, however, rise again on the 6th of November because various Members of Parliament will have to go and campaign in their various constituencies ahead of the 2020 general elections, he added.

