Parliament reconvenes today after crunch elections

The House rose in November 2020, in preparation for the 2020 polls

Parliament of Ghana will resume today Monday, December 14, 2020, to continue with legislative business.

This comes a week after the country went to the polls in general elections which recorded a massive loss for many sitting Members of Parliament.



A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations Kate Addo said the Speaker is acting by order 6 of the Standing Orders of the House.



“All Honourable members and staff are to take note and attend the house timeously. Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all Parliamentary sitting,” it read.

Ghana’s seventh parliament is currently in its fourth session.



The eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic will be sworn in on 7th January 2021.