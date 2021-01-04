Parliament registers Amewu as Hohoe MP despite court injunction

MP-elect for Hohoe John Peter Amewu

Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for the Hohoe constituency whose victory is in contention in court has been duly cleared and registered as part of Members Elect of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The MP registration which started from 2nd January is expected to end on Wednesday the 6th of January, 2020 with swearing-in to take place on 7th January.



Checks by MyNewsGh.com from reliable sources inside parliament said Mr. Amewu was duly cleared to register as MP because parliament, through the clerk, has not been notified of any court injunction on the Hohoe MP.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has today, January 4 as the day to hear legal arguments in a case that could potentially determine whether or not Energy Minister John Peter Amewu is sworn in as MP for Hohoe constituency on January 7.



There is currently in force an injunction granted by a Ho High court barring the EC from gazzeting Mr. Amewu as the winner of the polls.

This injunction was granted after some residents of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi argued that failure to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.



Some persons have argued that the appearance of Mr. Amewu to register means the Supreme Court verdict is a foregone conclusion to be favourable to him while others say the injunction didn’t bar him from the process.



So far about 150 members of the 8th parliament have registered and will he issued with the appropriate identification in due course.