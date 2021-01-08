Parliament regrets incidents of the night of inauguration

Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo

Parliament has expressed regrets following the events that happened at the inauguration of the eighth parliament.

In a press release, the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said parliament would like to put the events behind it and work towards a more focused “unified membership aimed at promoting best Parliamentary practices and good governance”



Parliament also dismissed claims that its staff tried to stuff ballot boxes with papers.



According to Kate Addo it was impossible for that to happen by the very nature of parliament.



She said the Deputy Marshal’s duty who was to protect the ballot box did so and that he only had to reach out at a point for his taser which was hanging behind his belt when things started getting out of hand. This she maintains was by no means intended to bring the house into chaos nor to pick any extra papers as have been suggested.

She adds that the ballot box was later examined in the presence of some leadership who confirmed nothing untoward happened.



Below is the full statement



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j_XPXVIsRObz2UcqzOExdpLcg9pqRp6m/preview