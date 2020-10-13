Parliament reiterates calls for Police protection for MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has reiterated calls for Police protection for MPs.

Speaking during a visit to commiserate with the family of Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford, the slain Member of Parliament (MP), the Speaker stressed the need for urgent steps to protect MPs to prevent further attacks on them.



“We will have to look at this seriously because it is urgent. I believe that the Interior Minister will go all out and ensure that MPs are given maximum protection,” he said.



He said per the nature of their job, they will attract enemies for themselves, hence the need for some protection for them.



Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader also wondered how many more MPs would have to die before the state realizes the need for their protection.



“Some of us have been calling for protection for MPs for some time now but people do not understand and say all sorts of things. How many more MPs will have to die before people understand that MPs need police protection,” he said.

He added that the late MP could have survived if he had police protection.



For his part, the Minority Leader, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu described the late MP as a fine gentleman, who always beamed with joyful smiles.



He said the cruel murder of the MP must be a reawakening of policing in Ghana and called for protection for MPs.



“I pray that God will give you the fortitude to accept your loss,” he said while conveying his condolences to the family and hoped that justice would be served at the end of the day.