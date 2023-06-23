Parliament to debate LGBTQ+ Bill next week

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Members of Parliament will deliberate on the passage of the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before the House next week Tuesday, June 27 or Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, ordered the Business Committee in Parliament to schedule the debate as was announced by the first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu on Friday, June 23, 2023.



“The Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 must be programmed to come on Tuesday, June 27 or Thursday, June 29, whatever it is, it must be on the order paper next week either Tuesday or Thursday. These are the directives from the Speaker.



"A number of civil society organizations, political watchers and constitutional watchers have interest in this, and they will be watching this House,” the Deputy Speaker stated.



The Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was submitted to parliament by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on March 31, 2023.

The Bill is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.



The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.



The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



