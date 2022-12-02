0
Parliament to rise on Wednesday, December 21

Parliament Unique Panoramic Photo.jfif The Parliment of Ghana

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Parliament, will on Wednesday, December 21, adjourn its sittings, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has announced.

Presenting the Business Statement for the week ending Friday, December 9, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the House had been programmed to sit on Monday, December 5.

This, he said, was to enable the expeditious consideration of the Budget Estimates and the passing of the Appropriation Bill, 2023 prior to the House adjourning sine die on Wednesday, 21st December.

The third meeting of Parliament for 2022 resumed from recess on Tuesday, October 25.

