Parliament to write to Supreme Court on expunging James Gyakye Quayson's name - Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has revealed that Parliament intends to write to the Supreme Court to seek clarification on its ruling instructing the House to remove James Gyakye Quayson's name from its records.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Ayariga highlighted the concerns raised by Speaker Alban Bagbin regarding the interpretation of the apex court's May 17 ruling.



The ruling directed Parliament to expunge Quayson's name, prompting questions about its implications for the functioning of Parliament.



"When you say that something should be expunged, it has a number of implications. So the Speaker is asking what it really means. Does it mean that everything that Gyakye Quayson ever contributed to in the House does not exist? That is why the Speaker wanted to know the meaning of the ruling," Ayariga explained.



Ayariga emphasized that clarification from the Supreme Court would satisfy the curiosity of Ghanaians who are eager to understand the court's ruling.



"If we assume that the directive given by the Speaker is the position of the House, then yes, the Speaker has directed that the Supreme Court be written to explain what they meant by 'we should expunge Gyakye Quayson's name from the House's records,'" Ayariga stated.

He further clarified that the nullification of Quayson's election was not the subject of discussion, as the Supreme Court's ruling on that matter was clear.



The confusion lies in the consequential order to expunge Quayson's name, which the Speaker seeks to comprehend.



By seeking an explanation from the Supreme Court, Parliament aims to gain a clear understanding of the intended meaning of the directive and its implications.



