Parliament tributes showed JJ’s consistency of character – Zanetor

File photo of Zanetor dancing with her late father.

The fact that both sides of the legislature late last week paid glowing tribute to former president Jerry John Rawlings, showed his consistency of character.

The late leader’s daughter and lawmaker Zanetor Agyemanz-Rawlings is happy about that as she speaks about her father whose funeral rites entered day two today.



“In Parliament, there was a statement in his honour and it was amazing to hear both sides of the aisle speaking about him and using so many words in common, which showed the consistency of his character.



“Being outspoken and passionate, wicked sense of humour, bit of a prankster; bit of a perfectionist. And yet, at the same time he somehow made room for your failings, but extremely passionate,” she told the BBC in an interview.



The official tribute statement on the floor parliament was made by Haruna Iddrisu, the minority leader of the house. All MPs who subsequently made contributions spoke about the varied positive impact of the former president on national life.

The final rites started last Sunday with a requiem mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral and a vigil held in his honour at the Air Force Mess in Accra.



Laying in state is between today and tomorrow after which burial will take place on Wednesday at the Military cemetery. GhanaWeb monitoring shows that people have been filing past his remains at the Accra International Conference Center, AICC.



There is strict observance of coronavirus protocols at the premises with all present wearing face masks, from the officials on duty to the members of public filing past.