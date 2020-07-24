General News

Parliament wants new University named after Appiah Minkah

The late Akenten Appiah-Menka

Parliament has charged government to name the yet to be established University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development in Kumasi after the late industrialist, politician and Lawyer Akenten Appiah-Menka due to his outstanding contributions to the nation’s economy.

The purpose of the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development Bill, 2020 is to establish an outstanding internationally acclaimed educational institution dedicated to training of teachers to equip them with the relevant competences for teaching in technical and vocational education and training institutions.



The bill which comprises of 45 clauses, seeks to priorities training of teachers to provide them with the relevant knowledge and aptitudes to create the necessary condition for effective and efficient training of students.

Speaking during the second reading of the bill Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah said the university when established will award doctorate degrees in technical and vocational education training which according to him has the potential of transforming TVET education in the country.



Contributing to the debate on the floor Wa West MP, Joseph Yieleh Chireh made a case for the University to be named after the late Appiah-Menka.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.