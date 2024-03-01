‘Parliament was working, what was ECG doing?’ – ECG MD justifies SONA debate ‘dumsor’

The House was momentarily plunged into darkness

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has justified the power distributor’s decision to disconnect Parliament’s supply over indebtedness.

The legislative arm of government was plunged into darkness during the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 29, 2024.



In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM’s Starr Chat show later that evening, Dubik justified the move with the reason that as much as MPs were working when the outage occurred, his men were also doing their jobs.



Show host Bola Ray asked: “Today you went to the Parliament of Ghana, why did you do that? The Parliament was in session, and they were debating the State of the Nation Address and Dubik, you got your men out there to disconnect the legislature; why so?”



He responded: “Parliament was working, what was ECG doing?”



The host said: “ECG was working,” to which Dubik smiled and retorted: “Ok, next question.”

The official reason for the brief outage was a debt of 23 million Ghana cedis, which Parliament has disputed, stressing that almost half of the sum had been settled recently. However, it seems not to have reflected on their account.



