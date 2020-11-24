Parliamentary aspirants ask supporters to refrain from violence

Kurk Nawaane is the incumbent MP for Nabdam Constituency

Two Parliamentary aspirants for the Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region, have called on their supporters and faithful to desist from negative activities that had the tendency to spark political conflict in the December 7, elections.

They are Dr Mark Nawaane of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Boniface Gambilla of the NPP.



The Parliamentary Candidate Dialogue was organised by the Navrongo –Bolgatanga Diocese of the Catholic Church in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was under the Church’s Governance, Justice and Peace Commission.



It was sponsored by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) and afforded the stakeholders the opportunity to quiz the parliamentary candidates on their plans for the constituency when they are voted for.



Dr Nawaane, the parliamentary candidate, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, stressed on the need for the constituents to be interconnected and Intertwined as families and should not engage in anything that would cause disunity among them.



He who mentioned the initiation of a number of infrastructure including schools, health, water and sanitation facilities embarked upon together with the district assembly said he would continue to scale up and expand such projects when he retains the seat.



Mr Gambilla, who made similar call for peace and unity, entreated members and supporters of both political parties to desist from defacing parliamentary candidates’ postures and cautioned such trend could lead to political violence.

He also mentioned initiation of a number of projects in the areas which included water and sanitation health and education and assured of continuing to expand such projects to larger communities when given the nod.



Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive for Nabdam, who commended the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese, NCCE and KAS, was excited about the healthy manner the aspirants conducted themselves during the programme.



Victor Nuworkpor, the Deputy Upper East Regional Director of the NCCE, cautioned the youth and members of political parties not to allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians to foment trouble such as the snatching of ballot boxes.



“The vigilantism law has made provisions to deal with such persons and when caught in electoral malpractices they can be sentenced to imprisonment for life with hard labour,” he said.



