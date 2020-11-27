Parliamentary candidates call on followers to conduct peaceful campaigns

File: NCCE

Two of the parliamentary candidates contesting the Banda constituency seat in the Bono Region have advised their followers to be decorous in the electioneering to facilitate a peaceful election on December 7.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), for the area emphasized his preparedness to promote peace and hoped his opponent and their supporters would do the same.



Speaking at a parliamentary debate organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), held at Banda-Ahenkro, Mr. Ibrahim said he had done a lot to deserve the mandate of the electorate.



But, Mr Joe Danquah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, failed to attend the debate, which offered the opportunity for the candidates to share their visions and plans with the electorate.



Mr Paul Nyankamago, the parliamentary candidate for the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), told the electorate their interest was very paramount to him.



He said to help alleviate the plight of the people if given the nod to represent them in parliament.

He also said his voice on the need for the people in the Banda constituency to cherish, protect and strengthen the prevailing peace in the area to spur rapid socio-economic development after the elections.



Mrs Doris Gbongo, the Bono Regional Director of the NCCE, told the candidates to conduct issue-based campaigns and avoid personality attacks and inflammatory remarks that could inflame passion.



She explained the European Union (EU) was funding the debate to enable the candidates to highlight their developmental plans and visions for their constituencies.



This would enable the electorate to make informed choices when they go to the polls on December 7, she added.