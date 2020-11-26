Part-time thuggery has been a hallmark of the Akufo-Addo government – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says the party is committed to a peaceful election come December 7.

According to him, the NDC has always been peaceful and has no record of vigilantism and training of people to subject others to beating and all forms of ill treatment.



However, same cannot be said about the administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who he says part-time thuggery has been a hallmark of his administration.

He indicated that “Nana has been so thoroughly soaked in corruption and theft; it is no wonder that violence and criminal behaviour has followed this man, just as it would any crime boss”.



On the election, John Dramani Mahama said “if there will be any trouble, I can assure you it won’t come from us. We have not mobilized vigilantes, we have no weapons or anything. We believe in the power of the people to protect the integrity of their election and so I’m calling on all the people of Ghana that whatever polling station you vote in, make sure your voice counts and that nobody comes and disrupts the election”.