Parties asked to adhere to vigilante laws ahead of elections

Political vigilante groups have been disbanded

Executive Secretary for the National Peace Council (NPC) George Amoh, says although the country’s laws have disbanded vigilante groups, political parties have regrouped these persons into other groups.

He called on the political parties to strictly adhere to the roadmap adopted to help eradicate political vigilantism from the country as it goes to poll Dec 7.



This statement by the Executive Secretary for the National Peace Council comes after a member of the Governing Board of the NPC, Apostle Kwadwo Opoku Onyinah, advised political parties that were still engaging the services of vigilantes to disband them before the December 7 elections.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, with host Ekoirba Gyasi, the Executive Secretary for the National Peace Council (NPC) George Amoh, said these groups belonging to the parties have been regrouped into decent groups and are still operating.



According to him, the National Peace Council is reminding the political parties that the law has already disbanded these groups and so all parties should be cautious in their dealings with such groups of persons.



He urged all political parties engaged in the regrouping and renaming of these groups to desist from the act.



“I urge all political parties still harbouring any vigilante groups or their remnants after the ban through the passage of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999) to take immediate steps to complete the disbandment process before the December 2020 general election”, he added.

