Parties urged to conduct clean campaigns

File Photo: Supporters of NPP and NDC at a rally

Political parties have been urged to desist from personal attacks and conduct issues-based electioneering to enable the electorate to make informed decisions.

Mr Lawrence Nyame, the Kwadaso Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said educating the electorate to make informed choices would not only help to deepen the country’s democracy but also help promote good governance.



Speaking at a constituency debate, organised by the NCCE for parliamentary candidates in the Kwadaso Constituency, he said peaceful conduct of this year’s elections would help consolidate the democratic credentials.



The debate was to afford the electorate the opportunity to listen to the candidates on what they had to offer them based on issues, ask them questions and get responses.



Among the issues raised were health, education, employment, agriculture, security, and road infrastructure.



Present were Dr Kingsley Nyarko, NPP Parliamentary Candidate and Mr David Kwasi Adongo, Parliamentary Candidate for the Peoples National Convention (PNC).

Political party supporters, youth groups, identifiable trade groups and the media were in attendance to ask questions and seek clarifications.



Mr Nyame pledged the NCCE’s readiness and commitment to intensifying public education to ensure that the electorate exercised their civic duties on the Election Day.



He advised party supporters not to carry any form of arms to the polling centres in order not to get themselves into trouble with the security agencies.



The candidates pledged to work to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.



They also pledged to work to address some of the issues raised when they got the nod.