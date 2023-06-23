1
Parts of Ngleshie Amanfro cut off after heavy rains

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com

Parts of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been severely impacted by Wednesday’s heavy rainfall.

Among the affected areas, Peace Town, a suburb, has been completely cut off due to the relentless downpour.

This morning, Joy News reports that residents, including junior high students currently writing their examinations, are dangerously attempting to cross the flooded areas.

In order to sustain their livelihoods, some individuals commuting to work have been compelled to transport other vulnerable residents across the affected areas.

In some instances, women and children are forced to hold hands to prevent drowning while making this perilous commute.

They have called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to assist them with a boat and other relief items to aid their survival, as more rains have been forecasted to come.

