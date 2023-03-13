Party executives will be paid every month - NDC presidential aspirant

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kwaku Kobeah

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kwaku Kobeah has promised to pay all NDC’s executive every month if wins the flagbearership race to lead the party for the 2024 elections .

According to the A 43-year-old businessman based in the United Kingdom, this is possible as measures will be put in place to generate revenue for the party.



“Let us smile together and welcome monthly salary for executives in the offing” Kwaku Kobeah posted on Facebook.



Ernest Kobeah, has picked his nomination form to contest in the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He picked the form briefly after the former president, John Dramani Mahama picked up his forms at the party’s headquarters to contest the flagbearship race.



“I am here to pick nomination forms and you know the NDC, will always bring a surprise. So, I am the new one to bring all the surprises in the NDC. I also want Ghanaians to know that the NDC, we support democracy and we will build a new Ghana for anyone to live in,” he said when he picked his form.

The National Democratic Congress opened its nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.



So far, four flagbearer hopefuls have picked thei nominations; John Mahama, Ernest Kobeah, Kojo Bonsu, and Dr. Kwabena Duffour.







YNA/WA