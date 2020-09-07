Politics

Passage of Affirmative Action Bill is my priority – Konadu

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, has revealed that her priority is to get the Affirmative Action Bill passed into law.

She noted during her investiture as the flagbearer of the party for the 2020 polls on Friday that if elected the president of Ghana, she will ensure that the bill is passed to support women.



Wife of former President Jerry John Rawlings said “It [Affirmative Action] was there before my husband left office. We placed it in Parliament in 1997/1998. It is still there. If we had more people in Parliament, more women in Parliament, more gender-sensitive people in Parliament, it would have been passed by now.”

She further urged members of her party to aspire to become Members of Parliament on the party’s ticket.



“We’ve got to make sure that we encourage people within the NDP. Each member within the NDP should be able to identify a good person who can get into Parliament,” Mrs. Rawlings said.

