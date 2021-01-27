Pastor who threatened to call Military on traditional drummers has disgraced Ghana – Rashid Pelpuo

Rashid Pelpuo, MP, Wa Central

Member of Parliament for Wa Central Hon Rashid Pelpuo has said that the Pastor who threatened to call on the Military to ward off persons who were drumming while the burial service of late former President of Ghana H.E Jerry John Rawlings was going has disgraced Ghana.

According to him, the Pastor’s threats is an indication that Ghana is a country where the Military is used to push peoples personal agenda and also gag people.



He said in a tweet that “The pastor who warned drummers to stop drumming at JJ:s funeral or else he would call the military police has brought disgrace to Ghana. Do we call the military on people if they don’t listen to a pastor in church or anywhere. Though he’s incapable of the act he must apologize”.



The late former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings’s final funeral rite was held at the Black Star Square in the country’s capital of Accra.

A three-day event was held in his memory and also to allow for filing past by Ghanaians and dignitaries.



The late former President of Ghana H.E Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2021.



