Pastors must be circumspect during political season - GPCC

GPCC has called on pastors to to show greater circumspection during the impending election season

Apostle Dr. Ernest N. Adulai, Patron of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) in the Hohoe Municipality has called on Pastors to show greater circumspection during the impending electioneering season.

“Pastors of GPCC have a voice and they should not be in town and allow the town to degenerate into something that could not be talked about. You should be proper watchers over the town in this political season.”



Apostle Adulai, also Head Pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church, said this during a meeting between the GPCC and Mr. John-Peter Amewu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Hohoe Constituency and Minister for Energy.



He urged Pastors to be like “children of Issachar to know what God would want them to do during this political season.”



The Apostle bemoaned how “Israel as a nation always missed God’s move in the various dispensations” adding that “because of people’s fixation on the norm, they missed the transitions and were always left behind.”



Reverend Larrie Davids, GPCC Chairman said the threat of violence and skirmishes that ensued during the voter registration exercise in the Municipality motivated the initiative to engage political leaders and stakeholders to avoid future occurrence.



“We as gatekeepers of the Municipality cannot afford to sit down for issues to degenerate to the lowest ebb before remedies are sought.”

He said the meeting which was held with security agencies and other stakeholders would be deemed proper if the Parliamentary Candidates of the political parties in the Constituency were reached out to hence the decision to meet the NPP and to be followed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) subsequently.



Mr. Amewu expressed gratitude to the Council for the initiative to ensure peace in the Constituency before, during, and after the 2020 general elections in December.



He said he had promoted tourism in the Constituency to an international level and his contest for the parliamentary seat was his desire to see the Constituency grow and develop.



“From the inception of the Fourth Republican Constitution, no Constituency was created for any particular party to monopolise and claim ownership over.”



The PC said a Constituency with no competition, will be one with a sense of contentment, stagnation, and obvious ownership adding that there should be a paradigm shift from that mentality.



He said vigorous promotion of tourism, development of human and social capital of the Constituency, and empowering women to be independent and entrepreneurial-minded were some developmental agenda he would champion if voted for.

Mr. Amewu said human capital development was achievable if opportunity was provided for him to provide jobs for the youths in the Municipality.



“When women are properly established, it will give them the leverage to support the home and promote stable families and when we develop and support human and social capitals, it will dovetail into physical development,” he added.



The Energy Minister said the novel coronavirus pandemic had affected all segments of society adding that the Church as an institution was hit the most.



He presented 20 bags of 5kg rice and a cash amount of GHC10,000 to the Council.

