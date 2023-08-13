Paul Ansah poised to lead Asuogyaman NPP parliamentary bid again

Paul Ansah Asare (right) presenting his nomination form to NPP's leadership

Source: Michael Oberteye

Former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Paul Ansah Asare, has set out on his latest quest to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s parliamentary bid in the 2024 elections.

The former Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPA on Wednesday filed his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region.



Mr. Ansah, buoyed by a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters submitted his forms to the Parliamentary Elections Committee of the party at its constituency office.



Mr Ansah’s ambition comes three years after losing marginally to the NDC candidate in the 2020 parliamentary elections, however, the politician is very confident of victory in the primaries to enable him to snatch the seat from the incumbent MP, Thomas Ampem Nyarko.



Addressing a group of passionate party faithful who massed up at the party office to solidarize with him to successfully file his nomination, Mr. Ansah extended his profound appreciation to his them for their resounding faith in him.



The politician while expressing confidence in his ability to win the primaries for the second successive time against three other contenders, stressed on the need for party unity to ensure victory to enable the good intentions of President Akufo-Addo for Asuogyaman to be achieved.



“Let’s go forward with love, let’s see ourselves as one family, in that case, there wouldn’t be the need for any reconciliation, we need unity for victory for the NPP family in order to realize the good intentions of Akufo-Addo’s government for Asuogyaman to be achieved,” said the aspirant.

The parliamentary hopeful applauded the President for the progress made so far on the Tema-Mpakadan railway project which he said comes with many job opportunities for the people. This he posited, demonstrated the President’s love for the constituency.



According to Mr. Paul Ansah, his role as a legislator would afford him the opportunity to explore the various opportunities that the railway ports would offer the people.



“The job is about ports and harbours, that is a source of employment he’s bequeathing to us and our generations, I have rich experience in ports and harbours…I’ll go to parliament and be an ambassador for the ports and harbours and we’ll work with the Asuogyaman ports and harbours to bring prosperity to Asuogyaman,” he assured his excited followers.



The aspiring lawmaker also promised to use the opportunity of representing the people in parliament to leverage for the fixing of the deplorable road network in the area.



Asuogyaman NPP constituency secretary, Mr. Christian Okofo Addo, who received the form from Mr. Paul Ansah tasked fans of the various candidates to engage in campaigns devoid of rancour and personal attacks to maintain unity.